Maharashtra: 3.7 magnitude tremor hits Palghar; no casualty

The tremor was recorded at 4.35 am in Dahanu taluka, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said citing an official report

The officials said that a tremor of 3.7 magnitude jolted Maharashtra's Palghar district early Monday morning, reported news agency PTI.

There was no report of any casualty or property damage, they said.

People in Bordi, Dapchari and Talasari areas of the taluka felt the tremor early in the morning, he said, reported PTI.

The district has experienced occasional tremors in the past.

School safety campaign held in Palghar in collaboration with NDRF

A comprehensive school safety campaign was conducted in Palghar by the district's disaster management authority and the National Disaster Response Force, an official said on Saturday.

More than 3500 students of six 'ashram shalas' (residential schools for tribal students) in Talasari, Dahanu, Mokhada, Wada and Jawhar were trained in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), flood and earthquake survival techniques, fire response etc, he said.

The training campaign, which took place in the last week of December, was helmed by Palghar District Disaster Management Authority chief Vivekanand Kadam and NDRF team commander Brijesh Kumar, the official added.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Tajikistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Tajikistan on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 12:26 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres at Latitude 37.25 N and Longitude 72.11 E.

Sharing a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 05/01/2025 12:26:46 IST, Lat: 37.25 N, Long: 72.11 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

Earlier, on December 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tajikistan, as reported by the NCS. That earthquake occurred at 5:44 AM IST and was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres, with its epicentre at Latitude 38.20 N and Longitude 72.89 E.

