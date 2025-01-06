Breaking News
Mid-Day Test Drive: Few clean, many filthy civic-run toilets from Mulund to Sion in Eastern Express Highway
Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis: Crime Branch investigation finds fake Aadhar cards available for Rs 2000
Thane railway station platform number 5 to get new roof before rains
Kurla BEST bus crash: Accused’s lawyer filed RTI to find why bus was sent to Kurla depot before mechanical analysis
Poor AQI: BMC lifts ban on construction activities, but dust rules stay
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra 37 magnitude tremor hits Palghar no casualty

Maharashtra: 3.7 magnitude tremor hits Palghar; no casualty

Updated on: 06 January,2025 10:13 AM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The tremor was recorded at 4.35 am in Dahanu taluka, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said citing an official report

Maharashtra: 3.7 magnitude tremor hits Palghar; no casualty

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 3.7 magnitude tremor hits Palghar; no casualty
x
00:00

The officials said that a tremor of 3.7 magnitude jolted Maharashtra's Palghar district early Monday morning, reported news agency PTI.


There was no report of any casualty or property damage, they said.


The tremor was recorded at 4.35 am in Dahanu taluka, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said citing an official report, reported PTI.


People in Bordi, Dapchari and Talasari areas of the taluka felt the tremor early in the morning, he said, reported PTI.

The district has experienced occasional tremors in the past.

School safety campaign held in Palghar in collaboration with NDRF

A comprehensive school safety campaign was conducted in Palghar by the district's disaster management authority and the National Disaster Response Force, an official said on Saturday.

More than 3500 students of six 'ashram shalas' (residential schools for tribal students) in Talasari, Dahanu, Mokhada, Wada and Jawhar were trained in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), flood and earthquake survival techniques, fire response etc, he said.

The training campaign, which took place in the last week of December, was helmed by Palghar District Disaster Management Authority chief Vivekanand Kadam and NDRF team commander Brijesh Kumar, the official added.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Tajikistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Tajikistan on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 12:26 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres at Latitude 37.25 N and Longitude 72.11 E.

Sharing a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 05/01/2025 12:26:46 IST, Lat: 37.25 N, Long: 72.11 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

Earlier, on December 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tajikistan, as reported by the NCS. That earthquake occurred at 5:44 AM IST and was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres, with its epicentre at Latitude 38.20 N and Longitude 72.89 E.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

earthquake dahanu palghar maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK