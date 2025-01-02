Breaking News
Mumbai Police penalise 23,470 motorists for violating traffic norms on New Year
32-year-old man, his wife found dead inside home in Delhi, suicide suspected
Two dead, 4 injured in tempo-SUV collision in Solapur
New Year 2025: Lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath temples
Woman Maoist along with 10 others surrenders before CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > 48 magnitude earthquake hits northern Nepal

4.8-magnitude earthquake hits northern Nepal

Updated on: 02 January,2025 06:59 PM IST  |  Kathmandu
PTI |

Top

The quake was recorded at 1.02 pm with its epicentre located at Sindhupalchowk district, 70 km north of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Research Centre (NSRC)

4.8-magnitude earthquake hits northern Nepal

Representational pic

Listen to this article
4.8-magnitude earthquake hits northern Nepal
x
00:00

An earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude was recorded in northern Nepal on Thursday with tremors felt by people in the capital city Kathmandu and neighbouring districts.


The quake was recorded at 1.02 pm with its epicentre located at Sindhupalchowk district, 70 km north of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Research Centre (NSRC).


People in Kathmandu and neighbouring districts felt the tremors, however, there were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the quake.


This was the ninth tremor above magnitude 3 recorded in Nepal, eight of which occurred in Western Nepal within the past 20 days, the NSRC records show.

Western Nepal has witnessed an increasing risk of greater earthquakes these days, experts said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nepal nepal earthquake earthquake world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK