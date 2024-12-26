Hot air balloons from more than 10 countries participated in the festival and created a mesmerising display against the backdrop of the Himalayas

Hot air balloons rise in the sky during the International Hot-Air Balloon festival in Pokhara on December 24, 2024 (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Nepal hosts its first hot air balloon festival; here are other places you can visit for this experience x 00:00

The sky above Pokhara in Nepal transformed into a rich tapestry of colours as hot air balloons of different shapes and sizes rose above the ground with snowy Himalayan peaks as a backdrop. This scene unfolded at the country's first hot air balloon festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism is a major contributor to Nepal’s economy, a country which saw over a million foreign visitors this year after a post-pandemic bounce-back. Additionally, investments are being made in hotels and airports to cater to travellers.

"We felt that we must bring a balloon festival like this to Nepal," Sabin Maharjan, an organiser of the event, told AFP.

Hot air balloons from more than 10 countries participated in the festival.

"A ride here can be very exciting as you can see mountains, hills and lakes. All passengers tell us that they are very happy -- such a festival will boost our tourism," Maharjan added.

A canvas of colours

The balloons created a mesmerising display against the sight of the majestic snow-capped Annapurna range.

"It is spectacular," American balloon pilot Derek Hamcock, 67, said, adding, "As soon as you go above the small range here, you see all the Himalayas. Unbelievable, every time you see them, it is unbelievable."

Quirky balloons such as those shaped as a rat and a frog were among those joining in the fun, slowly drifting with the breeze.

"You never know where you are going," said Diego Criado del Rey, 29, a balloon pilot from Spain.

"So, it is pretty much you and the nature -- not fighting, but being together. You go where the nature tells you.”

This festival is expected to provide a boost to adventure tourism in the country, which also offers various experiences like mountain climbing, paragliding, river rafting, paragliding, etc., for thrill seekers.

Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority had issued a notice for the skies over Pokhara for a duration of nine days to allow balloon flights.

Want to go on a hot air balloon ride? Here are 5 places

A hot air balloon ride offers mesmerizing views and an opportunity to view a region from a different perspective. Here are five places around the world that are best for this experience.

Cappadocia, Turkey

If you have come across any hot air balloon experience or reel on social media, chances are it might be in Turkey. That’s how popular this destination is! One can view fairy-chimney like formations from the hot air balloon. Tourists often describe it as a ‘breathtaking experience’.

Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

While this destination is popular for its rich fauna, the hot air balloon rides here are also a tourist attraction. Flying over the plains provides an opportunity to view the animals in their natural lives. Watching the sunrise is also a special experience.

Napa Valley, USA

Napa Valley is famous for its vineyards. While one can explore the same on foot, viewing the expanse of the area from a hot air balloon is a special experience.

Bagan, Myanmar

The hot air balloon ride here offers mesmerizing views of several temples and pagodas, among others. It is a must-try experience.

Jaipur, India

If you are looking for something closer home, you can go for a hot air balloon ride in Jaipur. The Pink City is famous for its monuments and vibrant markets and one can view all this from a different perspective from a hot air balloon.

(With inputs from AFP)