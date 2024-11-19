SulaFest has, over the years, managed to captivate audiences with outstanding performances by legendary artists like Lucky Ali, Divine, Amit Trivedi, Papon along with international talents such as Dub Inc. and Gaudi, along with its wine and food experience

With its return, SulaFest will now be held as a biennial event. Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto

Listen to this article SulaFest 2025: Sula Vineyards to host the iconic wine and music festival after five years on February 1 and 2 x 00:00

After a five-year hiatus, Sula Vineyards is set to host the 14th edition of SulaFest on February 1 and 2 in 2025. Visitors will get the opportunity to experience all things wine at the vineyard music festival in Nashik. The festival promises a memorable blend of live music, premium wine, and cultural experiences against the picturesque landscape of Sula’s lush Nashik vineyards—a much-anticipated return for fans and festival-goers alike.



Rajeev Samant, CEO of Sula Vineyards, sharing his excitement said, “We’re absolutely delighted to bring SulaFest back after five years. The festival has always tried to embody the wine producer's love for wine, music, and community. This break has only amplified our enthusiasm to create an experience that not only honours the SulaFest legacy but elevates it to new heights. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Nashik for an unforgettable celebration.”



SulaFest has, over the years, managed to captivate audiences with outstanding performances by legendary artists like Lucky Ali, Divine, Amit Trivedi, Papon along with international talents such as Dub Inc. and Gaudi. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, the festival creates an immersive experience, where music, dance, and wine come together in the heart of the vineyards. After its last edition in 2020, SulaFest’s revival has been fuelled by popular demand, with people eagerly awaiting the return of this iconic festival.



This year’s SulaFest will feature a carefully curated lineup, showcasing some of India’s celebrated musicians, headliners, and emerging talents for a diverse musical experience. Beyond the music, attendees can look forward to interactive wine tastings with top sommeliers, immersive culinary experiences, and a lively artisanal marketplace. Visitors will have the opportunity to savour Sula’s wines, enhancing their food and wine journey at the festival. In response to the growing excitement, SulaFest will now be held as a biennial event, allowing for an even more curated and exceptional experience each time.



Tickets for SulaFest 2025 will be available soon through a ticketing platform along with more details on the artist lineup and festival highlights to be revealed soon.

