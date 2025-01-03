Breaking News
Mumbai: Bridges over railway lines are ready, but BMC is yet to build ramps
Mumbai: New Year Party turns fatal as one person gets killed over which song to play
Mumbai: Man hammers girlfriend's father on New Year's Eve
Mumbai weather updates: Changing weather conditions, crackdown on construction activities helps improve AQI
Vasai: Man arrested for raping minor at workplace
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Earthquake of magnitude 62 strikes Chile

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Chile

Updated on: 03 January,2025 09:28 AM IST  |  Chile
ANI |

Top

The earthquake struck 84 km northwest of Calama. EMSC reported

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Chile

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Chile
x
00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near Calama in Chile on Thursday evening (local time), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)


The earthquake struck 84 km northwest of Calama. EMSC reported.



EMSC in a post on X, said, "#Earthquake (#sismo) M6.2 strikes 84 km NW of #Calama (#Chile)."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

earthquake chile world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK