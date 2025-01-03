Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Chile

The earthquake struck 84 km northwest of Calama. EMSC reported
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near Calama in Chile on Thursday evening (local time), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)
EMSC in a post on X, said, "#Earthquake (#sismo) M6.2 strikes 84 km NW of #Calama (#Chile)."
