Earthquake of magnitude 60 jolts South Sandwich Island

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts South Sandwich Island

Updated on: 02 January,2025 08:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 95 kilometres at Latitude 56.29deg S and Longitude 26.75deg W

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts South Sandwich Island

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts South Sandwich Island
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck the South Sandwich Islands on Wednesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.


The earthquake occurred at 7:18 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.



The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 95 kilometres at Latitude 56.29deg S and Longitude 26.75deg W.

Sharing a post on X, the National Centre for Seismology wrote, "Earthquake of magnitude 6.0, on 01/01/2025 at 19:18:28 IST, Latitude: 56.29deg S, Longitude: 26.75deg W, Depth: 95 km, Location: South Sandwich Islands Region."

