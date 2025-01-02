Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts South Sandwich Island

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 95 kilometres at Latitude 56.29deg S and Longitude 26.75deg W
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck the South Sandwich Islands on Wednesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 7:18 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.
EQ of M: 6.0, On: 01/01/2025 19:18:28 IST, Lat: 56.29 S, Long: 26.75 W, Depth: 95 Km, Location: South Sandwich Islands Region.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 1, 2025
Sharing a post on X, the National Centre for Seismology wrote, "Earthquake of magnitude 6.0, on 01/01/2025 at 19:18:28 IST, Latitude: 56.29deg S, Longitude: 26.75deg W, Depth: 95 km, Location: South Sandwich Islands Region."
