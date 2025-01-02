Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts South Sandwich Island

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 95 kilometres at Latitude 56.29deg S and Longitude 26.75deg W

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck the South Sandwich Islands on Wednesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 7:18 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 95 kilometres at Latitude 56.29deg S and Longitude 26.75deg W.

Sharing a post on X, the National Centre for Seismology wrote, "Earthquake of magnitude 6.0, on 01/01/2025 at 19:18:28 IST, Latitude: 56.29deg S, Longitude: 26.75deg W, Depth: 95 km, Location: South Sandwich Islands Region."

