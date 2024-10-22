The earthquake's epicenter was located at 19.38 degrees North latitude and 77.46 degrees East longitude, at a depth of 5 km; according to the NCS, the earthquake hit at 6:52 am

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that a 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Maharashtra's Nanded on Tuesday morning.

According to the NCS, the Maharashtra earthquake hit at 6:52 am.

The Maharashtra earthquake's epicenter was located at 19.38 degrees North latitude and 77.46 degrees East longitude, at a depth of 5 km.

"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 22/10/2024 06:52:40 IST, Lat: 19.38 N, Long: 77.46 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nanded, Maharashtra," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

No reports of damage or casualties have been received yet.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits northern Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit northern Afghanistan on October 17.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 4:23 p.m., and its epicentre was located at 36.52 deg North latitude and 71.31 deg East longitude, at a depth of 10 km.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 17/10/2024 16:23:35 IST, Lat: 36.52 N, Long: 71.37 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology posted on X.

No reports of damage or casualties have been received yet.

Earthquake measuring 5.9 hits eastern Turkiye

A moderately strong earthquake struck eastern Turkiye on October 16, causing widespread panic, officials said. More than 40 people were being kept under observation in hospitals but there were no reports of serious injury or significant destruction.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck the town of Kale in Malatya province at 10:46 a.m. (07:46 GMT), according to the government-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, known as AFAD.

The earthquake was felt in nearby provinces including Diyarbakir, Elazig, Sanliurfa and Tunceli, as well as in some parts of northern Syria.

People rushed out of homes and offices in fear throughout the region. More than an hour after the quake struck, many were still waiting in the streets and parks, reluctant to return indoors. Schools were ordered closed in Malatya and Elazig.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said close to 190 people were "affected" by the tremor and 43 people were being kept in hospitals under observation.

In Elazig, about a dozen people sustained minor injuries after jumping out of windows in panic, Mayor Sahin Serifogullari said. Around 20 such incidents were reported in Malatya, HaberTurk television reported.

AFAD said a total of four buildings in Malatya, Sanliurfa and Elazig were damaged on Wednesday. In Elazig, four people were rescued unhurt from a building that was partially damaged, it said.

(With inputs from Agencies)