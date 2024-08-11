2.6 magnitude earthquake hits Karnataka's Bidar

The epicenter was located 3.5 kilometers southwest of Sitalgera GP in Humnabad Taluk, Bidar district.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 struck Bidar in Karnataka on Saturday evening, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). The epicenter was located 3.5 kilometers southwest of Sitalgera GP in Humnabad Taluk, Bidar district.

As per the Seismic Intensity map of the said Earthquake from the Epicentre, the intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 30-40 kms from the epicentre.

The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone II, where the possibility of damage due to an earthquake is very low. Also, the epicentre is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map, KSNDMC said. The community need not panic, as the intensity observed is low and not destructive, it added.

