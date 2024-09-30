Mild tremors were felt at places in Chikaldhara, Katkumbh, Churni, Pachdongri talukas and Melghat area, an official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Amravati; no injuries reported x 00:00

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Monday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no report of any casualty or loss of property, Amravati's Resident Deputy Collector Anil Bhatkar said.

The quake struck the district at 1.37 pm, the NCS said.

Mild tremors were felt at places in Chikaldhara, Katkumbh, Churni, Pachdongri talukas and Melghat area, Bhatkar said, as per the PTI.

The tremors were also experienced in parts of Paratwada city and Dharni in Akot areas of the district, he added, according to the PTI.

3.3 magnitude tremor hits Kutch in Gujarat

Meanwhile, last week, a tremor of 3.3 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday morning, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) had said.

No casualty or loss of property was reported in the district due to the seismic activity, officials said, the ANI had earlier reported.

The tremor was recorded at 10.05 am, with its epicentre located 12 km west-south west of Rapar, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.

This is the fourth tremor of more than 3 magnitude recorded in the state's Saurashtra-Kutch region so far this month, the ISR data showed.

Earthquake risk is very high in Gujarat. It has suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, as per information provided by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), as per the ANI.

The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in India over the last two centuries, it said.

On January 26 in 2001, Gujarat was struck by an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude with its epicentre located near Bhachau in Kutch that affected the entire state.

The quake had left nearly 13,800 people dead and another 1.67 lakh injured, as per the information provided by the GSDMA, the ANI reported.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)