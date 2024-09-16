Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits northern coast of British Columbia

The US Tsunami Warning Center reported that there was no threat of a tsunami from this earthquake. There were no immediate reports of major damage

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the northern Pacific Coast of the Canadian province of British Columbia on Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake was located off the tip of Haida Gwaii, an archipelago located about 1,720 kilometres (1,069 miles) north of Vancouver. It occurred at a depth of 33 kilometers (20 miles) beneath the surface.

The US Tsunami Warning Center reported that there was no threat of a tsunami from this earthquake. There were no immediate reports of major damage.

