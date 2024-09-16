Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Earthquake of 65 magnitude hits northern coast of British Columbia

Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits northern coast of British Columbia

Updated on: 16 September,2024 11:11 AM IST  |  Vancouver (British Columbia)
AP , PTI |

The US Tsunami Warning Center reported that there was no threat of a tsunami from this earthquake. There were no immediate reports of major damage

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the northern Pacific Coast of the Canadian province of British Columbia on Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.


The USGS said the quake was located off the tip of Haida Gwaii, an archipelago located about 1,720 kilometres (1,069 miles) north of Vancouver. It occurred at a depth of 33 kilometers (20 miles) beneath the surface.



The US Tsunami Warning Center reported that there was no threat of a tsunami from this earthquake. There were no immediate reports of major damage. 


