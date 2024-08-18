Breaking News
Mpox: Prithviraj Chavan demands testing, quarantine protocol at Mumbai airport
Atal Setu rescue: Milind Narvekar meets brave cops, Ola driver who saved woman's life
Uddhav, Sharad Pawar to share dais with Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Mumbai
Majhi Ladki Bahin yojana: Maharashtra govt formally launches scheme
Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors, hospitals in Maharashtra join protests
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Shiveluch volcano erupts after 70 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Russian coast

Shiveluch volcano erupts after 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Russian coast

Updated on: 18 August,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Moscow
ANI |

Top

The report said that the volcano had released a gush of lava. No reports of injuries have been made, Russian authorities said

Shiveluch volcano erupts after 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Russian coast

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Shiveluch volcano erupts after 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Russian coast
x
00:00

Shiveluch volcano in Russia erupted after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck off the eastern coast of the country, CNN reported, citing TASS. As per the visual evaluations, the ash column is rising as high as 8 kilometres above the sea level, CNN reported, citing TASS. The report said that the volcano had released a gush of lava. No reports of injuries have been made.


Shiveluch volcano is located around 280 miles from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a coastal city that has a population of about 181,000 that lies in Russia's Kamchatka. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the earthquake's epicentre was about 55 miles from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and had a depth of about 30 miles.



The quake caused no "major damage." However, buildings are being examined for potential damage, with special attention paid to social facilities, CNN reported, citing TASS. The Russian Emergencies Ministry did not issue a tsunami warning due to the tremor. However, the US Tsunami Warning System had warned that "hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km [approximately 186 miles] of the epicentre along the coasts of Russia."


Residents of the region left their homes due to tremors. Furniture toppled and dishes were broken due to the earthquake, TASS reported. According to the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the aftershock occurred at 07:21 Kamchatka time (22:21 Moscow time) on Saturday. The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.7.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news russia earthquake moscow

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK