Civilians urged to evacuate as Russian troops approach

Men carry coffins during the funeral of six Ukrainian servicemen killed in the Russian border region of Kursk. Pic/AFP

Military authorities in the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk on Friday urged civilians to speed up their evacuation because the Russian army is quickly closing in on what has for months been one of Moscow’s key targets.

Authorities said in a Telegram post that Russian troops are “advancing at a fast pace. With every passing day there is less and less time to collect personal belongings and leave for safer regions”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned on Thursday that Pokrovsk and other nearby towns in the Donetsk region were “facing the most intense Russian assaults”. “Priority supplies—everything that is needed—are being sent there,” Zelensky said on X. That same day, authorities told people to start evacuating.

