Ukrainian drone attack damages two Russian hangars

Separately, at Savasleika Air Base, one burn mark could be seen on the apron in images Wednesday, though there was no apparent damage visible to the fighter jets and other aircraft there.

A damaged hangar at Borisoglebsk Air Base. Pic/AP

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russian air bases damaged at least two hangars and other areas, satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press on Thursday show. Images taken by Planet Labs PBC show that two hangars at Borisoglebsk Air Base had been struck, with a field of debris seen around both. It was not immediately clear what purpose the hangars served. There also appeared to be damage potentially done to two fighter aircraft at the base.

Separately, at Savasleika Air Base, one burn mark could be seen on the apron in images Wednesday, though there was no apparent damage visible to the fighter jets and other aircraft there. Meanwhile, Kursk acting Governor Alexei Smirnov on Thursday ordered the evacuation of the Glushkovo region, about 45 km northwest of Sudzha, where heavy battles are taking place.

US-Russian dual national gets 12 yrs jail for treason

A Russian court on Thursday sentenced US-Russian dual national Ksenia Khavana to 12 years in prison on a treason conviction for allegedly raising money for the Ukrainian military. Khavana was arrested in Yekaterinburg in February. She pleaded guilty in her closed trial last week, news reports said. Khavana reportedly obtained US citizenship after marrying an American.

