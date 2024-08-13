Breaking News
More Russians urged to flee Ukraine cross border attacks

More Russians urged to flee Ukraine cross-border attacks

Updated on: 13 August,2024 08:44 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

The Ukrainian operation is taking place under tight secrecy. The stunning maneuver has caught the Russians unaware

More Russians urged to flee Ukraine cross-border attacks

Ukrainian armoured vehicles under attack by Russia. Pic/AFP

More Russians urged to flee Ukraine cross-border attacks
An official in the Kursk border region of Russia on Monday urged more residents to evacuate due to the “very tense situation” in the area, where Russian forces are still scrambling to respond to a surprise Ukrainian attack after almost a week of fierce fighting.


Russia’s emergency authorities say more than 76,000 people have fled their homes in areas of Kursk, where Ukrainian troops and armor poured across the border on Aug. 6, reportedly driving as deep as 30 km into Russia and sowing alarm.



Ukrainian forces swiftly rolled into the town of Sudzha about 10 km over the border after launching the attack. They reportedly still hold the western part of the town, which is the site of an important natural gas transit station.


The Ukrainian operation is taking place under tight secrecy. The stunning maneuver has caught the Kremlin’s forces unawares.

russia ukraine news world news

