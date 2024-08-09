Troops battling to push Ukrainian forces back: Russia

A ministry statement said the Russian military and border guards have blocked Ukrainian forces from pushing deeper into the region in southwestern Russia

A Russian drone attack on Ukrainian armoured vehicles outside Sudzha. Pic/AFP

Russian troops are battling to push back Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region on the third day of one of the largest cross-border incursions of the war, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

A ministry statement said the Russian military and border guards have blocked Ukrainian forces from pushing deeper into the region in southwestern Russia. It added that the army is attacking Ukrainian fighters trying to advance into the area from Ukraine’s Sumy region.

“Attempts by individual units to break through deep into the territory in the Kursk direction are being suppressed,” the ministry said. Ukrainian troops had advanced as much as 15 km into Russian territory.

