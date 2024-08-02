Breaking News
ATS busts illegal telephone exchange aiding terrorist activities, one held
YouTuber held for dangerous stunts on railway tracks, endangering public safety
Puja Khedkar's mother gets bail in criminal intimidation case
Man dies of swine flu in Beed district
MLA Zeeshan Siddique among 8 booked for obstructing govt officials in Bandra
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Russia 4 dead 15 rescued in apartment block collapse following gas explosion in Ural Mountains

Russia: 4 dead, 15 rescued in apartment block collapse following gas explosion in Ural Mountains

Updated on: 02 August,2024 09:29 PM IST  |  Moscow
AP |

Top

A rescue operation involving heavy equipment and over 500 emergency workers continued to comb the debris on Friday

Russia: 4 dead, 15 rescued in apartment block collapse following gas explosion in Ural Mountains

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Russia: 4 dead, 15 rescued in apartment block collapse following gas explosion in Ural Mountains
x
00:00

At least four people died after an apartment block in Russia's Ural Mountains collapsed following a gas explosion, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said Friday.


Fifteen people have been rescued, but dozens more are feared trapped under the rubble.



Photos published by Russian agencies showed a large part of the five-story prefab building, in the industrial city of Nizhny Tagil, leveled to the ground.


According to Russia's Emergencies Ministry, the explosion of a natural gas tank was the likely cause. Residents of neighboring blocks told Russian news outlets that they heard a loud blast immediately before the collapse on Thursday.

A rescue operation involving heavy equipment and over 500 emergency workers continued to comb the debris on Friday, according to Russian emergency officials.

They said they had so far freed 15 people, including seven children, as well as a cat. Most of those pulled from the rubble were hospitalized, including a girl who is in serious condition, local health officials said.

Russia's law enforcement launched a criminal probe into the incident, suspecting a health and safety failure.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

russia world news news International news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK