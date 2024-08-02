Samples taken from the man who died at a private hospital were found positive for H1N1 influenza A virus, he said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 65-year-old man dies of swine flu in Beed x 00:00

A 65-year-old man has died of swine flu in Maharashtra's Beed district, a health official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samples taken from the man who died at a private hospital were found positive for H1N1 influenza A virus, he said.

The deceased was identified as Raosaheb Chate, a resident of Sakud village in Ambajogai tehsil in Beed. He died while undergoing treatment on July 17, he said, according to the PTI.

"Chate had travelled to Pandharpur in Maharashtra and returned home on July 15. He was admitted to a hospital the next day. His samples were sent for testing, and they were found positive for H1N1 (swine flu)," district health officer Dr Ulhas Gandal said, as per the PTI.

The administration has conducted a survey in the village and started taking precautionary measures, he said.

Medicines were given to the deceased man's family. They have not experienced any symptoms of the infection, the official said.

Mumbai sees rise in H1N1 flu cases

Meanwhile, last month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that there has been a slight rise in H1N1 (flu) and water-borne diseases in Mumbai this week. Around 53 cases of H1N1 (flu) were reported in the city from July 1 to July 15.

"Compared to July 2023, between July 2024 (1-15th July) shows a decline in cases of Malaria, Dengue, and Leptospirosis," the health bulletin of BMC stated, adding that, "However, there has been a slight increase in cases of H1N1(Flu) and water borne diseases."

The BMC had later initiated an awareness campaign on preventing dengue and malaria, highlighted through a short film. The campaign, 'Bhag Mosquito Bhag', will feature appearances and messages from celebrities from the Marathi and Hindi film industries, advocating for mosquito control measures. These messages were disseminated through short video clips.

The BMC had also urged citizens are urged to actively engage in the 'Bhag Machchar Bhag' campaign. The initiative aims to increase awareness across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and assist in reducing the burden of diseases malaria and dengue.

(with PTI inputs)