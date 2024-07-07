Mumbai: Experts concerned over incidence of Zika virus

As lack of symptoms, long incubation period makes Zika virus easy to spread, experts recommend setting up of more diagnostic centres to prevent the spread

Regular fumigation by the civic body could control mosquito population. Pic/Shadab Khan

While cases of H1N1 have already seen a rise in Mumbai, in comparison to dengue and Chikungunya, experts are concerned as eight cases of Zika virus were reported from neighbouring Pune. As the person infected with Zika will take longer to become symptomatic, experts recommend setting up of diagnostics centres offering RT-PCR test facilities for faster detection.

Prevention is better

“As such there is no definitive treatment for Zika virus, a vector-borne disease. Serious cases needing admission to hospitals are rare in case of Zika so most cases will be mild and less serious but spread of it should be contained by keeping the environment mosquito-free,” said a health official from the state public health department.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College, said eight cases of Zika virus were recently reported from Pune, of which one is a pregnant woman. Dr Shaikh added that the transmission of Zika is low.

No symptoms

Dr Shaikh said that most people affected by the Zika virus do not develop symptoms. However, those who do, suffer from skin rash, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle pain, joint pain, malaise and headache. He added that nerves and the spinal cord could be affected by Zika virus. Dr Shaikh said that Zika has been detected in human semen, urine, vaginal fluids, saliva and breast milk and therefore could be sexually transmitted. Dr Shaikh, however, said that pregnant women affected by Zika virus could give birth to pre-term babies or have miscarriages. He said a major problem with pregnant women suffering from Zika is the birth of children with microcephaly or small heads and poorly developed brains.

No specific treatment

Dr Shaikh said there is no specific treatment for Zika and treatment is mainly symptomatic. He lamented that no vaccine is as yet available for the Zika virus.

Dr Shaikh emphasised that personal protection against mosquito bites is important in preventing spread of Zika virus.

Dr Shaikh recommended the use of insect repellants on the skin and netting on all home windows to prevent insects from entering homes.

Set up RT-PCR centres

“The infection can be eliminated with rapid mosquito control. Hence, state health authorities should set up diagnostic centres for faster detection, using RT-PCR test, as otherwise it takes longer, and affected people do not show symptoms immediately,” said Dr Hira.

Dr Ketan Vagholkar, professor of surgery at D Y Patil Medical College, said municipal authorities should be requested to spray mosquito repellants periodically in residential areas, wear masks in public places and observe social distancing.