No Zika cases in Mumbai

Zika is a viral disease spread by mosquitoes. Representation Pic

Eight Zika virus cases have been reported from across the state since January, whereas no suspected cases of the mosquito-borne virus have been reported in the city, according to health officials.

In May, there was one case in Kolhapur and one in Sangamner in Ahmednagar. Between June and July, five cases were reported from Pune’s Erandwane under Haveli taluka and one from Kondhwa in the same taluka.

Zika is a viral disease spread by mosquitoes. The virus is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, which also spreads dengue and chikungunya. There were two cases recorded last year—one in a 15-year-old in Kurla and the other in a 79-year-old man from Chembur. Both had recovered from the disease.

“There is nothing from Mumbai as of now. We are keeping a close watch,” said Dr Kailash Baviskar, deputy director, State Health Services. A survey of 16,133 households is already being implemented in areas of Pune.

“Each district/municipal corporation must strengthen fever surveys in their respective areas,” the health officials said.

While Zika mainly spreads through mosquitoes, it can also be transmitted through sexual contact, blood transfusion, organ transplantation and from mother to child, according to health officials. Most patients show no symptoms, but those who do exhibit symptoms similar to dengue, including fever, rash, conjunctivitis, joint and muscle pain, fatigue and headache. These symptoms typically last for two to seven days.

Physician Dr Vimal Pahuja at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital said, “There have been cases where birth defects were found in children born to those infected with Zika during pregnancy. It can also cause complications in those with comorbidities like kidney disease or heart disease. Otherwise, in most cases, it remains mild.”

The first case of the virus in the state was detected in 2021 when a team from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, visited the Primary Health Center at Belsar and Parinche in Purandar taluka and found a 52-year-old woman infected with the Zika virus. Since then, there have been a total of 29 Zika cases in the state.