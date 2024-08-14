Russian forces still scrambling to respond to the attack

A Russian self-propelled rocket launcher fires toward the Ukrainian position. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Ukrainian forces control 1,000 km of land in Russia’ x 00:00

Ukraine’s top military commander says his forces now control 1,000 sq km of Russia’s neighboring Kursk region, the first time a Ukrainian military official has publicly commented on the gains of the lightning incursion that has embarrassed the Kremlin.

Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi made the statement in a video posted Monday to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Telegram channel. In the video, he briefed the president on the front-line situation. “The troops are fulfilling their tasks. Fighting continues actually along the entire front line. The situation is under our control,” Syrskyi said.

Russian forces are still scrambling to respond to the surprise Ukrainian attack after almost a week of fierce fighting. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the incursion, which has caused more than 100,000 civilians to flee, is an attempt by Kyiv to stop Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region and gain leverage in possible future peace talks. Also, for the first time, he confirmed that the Ukrainian military is inside the Kursk region.

