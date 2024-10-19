The actress works in film and television daily soap operas, an official said and wanted to take revenge as the child's father was against her relationship with the boy;s uncle, an official said

The rescued child being handed over to his parents by police (L) and the actress (R) accused of kidnapping the child. Pics/Hanif Patel

The Waliv police in Vasai area of Palghar district of Maharashtra rescued a 3.5-year-old toddler who was kidnapped and arrested a small-time actress in connection with the case, the police said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old actress works in film and television daily soaps, an official said, adding that the child was successfully rescued by the police.

According to the police, the accused was having an affair with the toddler's father's younger brother, and when she wanted to break off the relationship, she kidnapped the boy out of revenge.

The accused is identified as Sabreen Mohammad Ali Shaikh (22), a resident of Vasai, said an official.

The 3.5-year-old victim boy also resides in Vasai with his parents. The cops traced Shaikh to Bandra Railway Station on Saturday and arrested her.

According to police officials, Sabreen Shaikh was in a relationship with the boy's uncle. However, the toddler's father was against their relationship and wanted to end it.

For the last 2-3 days, the uncle of the victim had stopped talking to her and ignored her phone calls.

A police officer said, "To take revenge, actress planned to kidnap the son of her boyfriend's brother. On Saturday morning, she sent her friend to take the child from pre-nursery school in Vasai. Later, she took the child and went to Mumbai Central Railway Station."

When the parents of the child reached the school, they found him missing and immediately informed the Waliv police about the incident.

A police officer said, "We checked the CCTV footage of the area, identified the accused, and traced her from Bandra Railway Station. The child is safe and has been reunited with his parents. Accused revealed that she kidnapped the boy to take revenge on his father because the child's father wanted to break her relationship."