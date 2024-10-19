Nine youngsters were found to be working in the shop rented by two men and the police recovered over 50 debit cards, 18 mobile phones, 17 chequebooks, 15 SIM cards, 8 Aadhaar cards and many other documents from the duo, an official said

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have arrested two persons who were allegedly running a cyber fraud racket from a shop in Palghar district of, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the Nhava Sheva police recently registered a case after a man approached them claiming that a woman he had met on a dating app duped him of over Rs 10 lakh promising attractive returns on investment.

Tracking the bank accounts where the money had been transferred, the police reached a shop near Vasai railway station in Palghar district, said senior inspector Deepali Patil of the Evidence Management Centre of the Navi Mumbai police.

Nine youngsters were working in the shop rented by two men, identified as Yogesh Jain and Himanshu Jain, the official said. Police recovered over 50 debit cards, 18 mobile phones, 17 chequebooks, 15 SIM cards, 8 Aadhaar cards and many other documents from the duo, the official said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

The police said that Yogesh and Himanshu had recruited the youths from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and opened several bank accounts in their names using fake documents like rent agreements. The duo used the youngsters to commit cyber crimes, the official said, as per the PTI.

Yogesh and Himanshu have been arrested, the official said, adding that a probe is underway by the police.

Six defraud job aspirants of Rs 1.31 crore; booked

Six people have been charged by the police for defrauding job seekers in Navi Mumbai of Rs 1.31 crore by making false promises of clerical jobs with the Indian Railways. According to a Kharghar police station official, the accused targeted 20 victims between September 2022 and April 2023 and obtained the money through cash and digital transfers, reported PTI.

According to the PTI report, one of the accused misappropriated the funds to construct a home in Kolhapur. The accused stopped answering and did not return the money when the victims, who were all Kharghar locals, questioned about the job placements. The victims went to the police after realising they had been duped.

