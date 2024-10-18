Vasai resident Ismail Choudhary (27) got into a fight with his wife Khurshida Khatun on Wednesday accusing her of not being faithful to him and later strangled her, the official said citing the FIR

An official on Saturday said that a 21-year-old woman's husband and his brother have been arrested over her murder in Maharashtra's Palghar district which they tried to pass off as death due to health reasons, reported news agency PTI.

Vasai resident Ismail Choudhary (27) got into a fight with his wife Khurshida Khatun on Wednesday accusing her of not being faithful to him and later strangled her, the official said citing the FIR, reported PTI.

He then took the body to his brother's house and made a fake death certificate showing that Khurshida had died due to some ailment. He also told Khurshida's brother in Pune that she succumbed to some health complications, the official said while sharing an update on the Palghar crime.

On a complaint by the woman's kin, the Naigaon police probed the matter and arrested Choudhary and his brother on Thursday for murder and destruction of evidence, the official said while sharing an update on the Palghar crime, reported PTI.

Thane man on the run after killing wife held from Varanasi

A 27-year-old man has been arrested from Varanasi nearly ten days after he killed his wife in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly not taking care of their daughter, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

Accused Vicky Baban Londe strangled his wife Rupali Vicky Londe (26) and slit her throat on October 8 at their home in the Ambernath area, said Sailesh Salvi, public relations officer of Thane police, reported PTI.

Police used human and technical intelligence to track down Londe in Varanasi.

A Thane police team arrested Londe from the temple town in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. He is being brought to Thane, the official said, reported PTI.

Londe, who got married three years ago, was staying with his wife and their one-year-old daughter in a housing complex in the Palegaon area of Ambernath town. He was apparently upset with her for not taking proper care of their baby.

Thane court acquits man of daughter's kidnap, murder

A sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 34-year-old man facing charges for the kidnap and murder of his 8-year-old daughter nearly three years ago, citing lack of evidence, reported PTI.

In his order dated October 10, a copy of which was made available on Thursday, Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawal held that the prosecution had failed to back its claims against Anis Mohammad Khan Maldar.

(With inputs from PTI)