Maharashtra: Accused held after 11 years from UP in 2013 Palghar murder case

The Central Crime Unit (CCU) of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police has nabbed accused in 2013 Palghar murder case after 11 years from UP, a senior official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The suspect had been on the run for more than 11 years and the teams of police officials nabbed him after an extensive ten-day recce in a field at Sahaswan in Uttar Pradesh, the official said, as per the PTI.

According to the news agency, the victim, 44-year-old contractor Maheshkumar Ramchand, was attacked with a spade and pickaxe by unidentified persons in Nalasopara area of Palghar district in Maharashtra on the intervening night of January 1 and 2, 2013.

The attackers strangled him and attempted to burn his body to destroy evidence. Police registered an FIR under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons, a senior police inspector said, as per the PTI.

Following the initial investigation, police arrested Ameer Abbas Moiddin Sheikh and Mohammad Nayeem Bannemia Ansari, and submitted a charge sheet in court.

However, a third suspect, Hira alias Khurshid Alam Mohammad Hanif Ansari, evaded arrest and remained at large.

A police team was formed to trace Hira. They received a tip-off that the accused's brother was manufacturing women's purses in Delhi. The team travelled to Delhi, where they learned that Hira did not use a mobile phone and had minimal contact with anyone.

After two months of efforts, the team received additional intelligence that Hira was living alone in a field far from Sahaswan village of Uttar Pradesh.

The police camped near the field for ten days, eventually spotting the suspect. On June 24, they attempted to apprehend him. Although he tried to flee, the police managed to capture him, the official said.

The accused was produced before a local magistrate in Budaun, where the police obtained a transit remand and brought him back to Valiv in Palghar district.

Regarding the motive, the official stated that a monetary dispute between the victim and the accused, who worked together, led to the murder and the subsequent attempt to burn the body, the official added, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)