An official on Friday said that a 27-year-old Thane man has been arrested from Varanasi nearly ten days after he killed his wife in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly not taking care of their daughter, reported news agency PTI.

Accused Vicky Baban Londe strangled his wife Rupali Vicky Londe (26) and slit her throat on October 8 at their home in the Ambernath area, said Sailesh Salvi, public relations officer of Thane police, reported PTI.

Police used human and technical intelligence to track down Londe in Varanasi.

A Thane police team arrested the Thane man from the temple town in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. He is being brought to Thane, the official said, reported PTI.

Londe, who got married three years ago, was staying with his wife and their one-year-old daughter in a housing complex in the Palegaon area of Ambernath town. He was apparently upset with her for not taking proper care of their baby.

Thane court acquits man of daughter's kidnap, murder

A sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 34-year-old man facing charges for the kidnap and murder of his 8-year-old daughter nearly three years ago, citing lack of evidence, reported PTI.

In his order dated October 10, a copy of which was made available on Thursday, Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawal held that the prosecution had failed to back its claims against Anis Mohammad Khan Maldar.

As per the prosecution, Maldar was addicted to gambling and would often have minor disagreements with his wife. When his wife was at a hospital on December 3, 2021, she received a call from her husband shortly after midnight saying he had killed their daughter Mahira, reported PTI.

Advocate Sagar R Kolhe, who represented Maldar, successfully argued that there were inconsistencies in the prosecution's claims.

"There is no motive attributed to the accused for killing his daughter...the informant (wife) admitted that she used to have minor quarrels with the accused and that the accused loved Mahira," observed the judge, reported PTI.

The court also pointed to discrepancies in the accounts of the policemen who responded to the scene.

"As far as kidnapping is concerned, admittedly the accused was the father of the victim, and I fail to understand how an offence of kidnapping would be made out against the accused," the judge noted, reported PTI.

Acquitting Maldar, the court held that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges against him beyond reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from PTI)