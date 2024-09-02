The deceased was allegedly assaulted in a 23rd floor room of a MMRDA rental building on September 1, after which one of the four accused called up police and gave wrong information

Four persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly Killing a 25-year-old man and then giving wrong information to the police in Maharashtra's Thane district, a senior official said, reported the PTI.

The deceased identified as Prathamesh Chavan was allegedly assaulted in a 23rd floor room of a MMRDA rental building on September 1, after which one of the four accused called up police and gave wrong information, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Amarsingh Jadhav told PTI.

The accused and the victim had an old enmity and they thought he had come to the building to commit a theft, the DCP said.

"We had initially registered an accidental death case at Chitalsar police station. However, after a probe based on the autopsy report, Rajesh Ramnaresh Yadav and Pramodkumar Ramnaresh Yadav, both watchmen, as well as Gangaram Yadav and Prakash Mohite were arrested on Monday," he said, according to the PTI.

They have been charged with murder, giving false information to authorities, conspiracy and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Jadhav said, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Pune Police in Maharashtra which was probing the brutal murder of former corporator Vanraj Andekar have arrested four persons, including his two sisters and their husbands, a senior officer said on Monday, reported the PTI.

Prima facie, old rivalry, and family and property-related disputes are suspected to be the reasons for the murder.

Andekar, who was in his late 30s, was associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (undivided) before the Pune civic body was brought under state administrator.

A group of eight to nine people came on motorcycles and attacked Andekar in Nana Peth area at around 9:30 PM on Sunday. Some rounds were allegedly fired at Andekar. He was also attacked with sharp weapons on his neck and head, police said.

"We have arrested four people, including two sisters of the deceased and their husbands, in connection with the attack. Though the immediate trigger is yet to be probed, the primary investigation hints at an old enmity and family and property-related disputes," said Ranjankumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police.

The accused have been identified as Jayant Komkar, Ganesh Komkar, Kalyani and Sanjivani. The arrests were made after family members of Andekar alleged the involvement of the four in the FIR, the police officer said.

He said the dispute between the two parties had reached a police station earlier on Sunday and preventive action was taken by registering a non-cognisable offence because it was prima facie a domestic issue.

(with PTI inputs)