Man, wife held for killing sister, decapitating her body in Pune

The police on Saturday arrested Ashfaq Khan and his wife Hamida for allegedly murdering his 48-year-old sister following a dispute over the ownership of a room in a slum, an officer said. On the noon of August 26, the police got an alert about the body of a woman that had been decapitated with hands and legs severed, on the banks of Mutha River

A couple has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman whose headless body was discovered on the banks of the Mutha River in Pune earlier this week, police said on Sunday.

The police arrested the accused: Ashfaq Khan and his wife Hamida, on Saturday for allegedly murdering his 48-year-old sister, following a dispute over the ownership of a room in a slum, an officer said.

On the afternoon of August 26, the authorities were alerted about the decapitated body of a woman, with severed hands and legs, on the banks of the Mutha River in the Kharadi area, reported news agency PTI. Upon receiving the alert, the police officers reached the scene, and sent the body for an autopsy and launched an investigation into the murder.

"The Pune City Police recovered the torso of a woman from the banks of the Mutha River. The body was unclothed, and the accused had dismembered it to destroy evidence before discarding it in the river," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjankumar Sharma.

Investigations revealed that the victim was identified as Sakina Khan, Sharma said. It was uncovered that Sakina had been involved in a dispute with her brother over the ownership of a room in a slum located in the Shivaji Nagar area.

Sakina had been reported missing, leading to the detention of her brother Ashfaq and sister-in-law Hamida in connection with her disappearance.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the couple had strangled Sakina, decapitated her, and dismembered the body in an effort to destroy evidence, Sharma explained.

Ashfaq Khan and Hamida have been arrested under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing the disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer confirmed.

Man stabbed to death in robbery bid in Delhi's Dwarka

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in a robbery bid in the Uttam Nagar area of Dwarka in the national capital, the police said on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Monu, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

A senior police officer said a call was received at Uttam Nagar police station at 11.15 pm on Saturday alerting them about a stabbing incident.

At the time of the incident, Monu and his friend Monu Kumar were on their way to have dinner when they were stopped by four to five men near a metro pillar, the police said.

The accused tried to rob them. When they tried to resist, one of them stabbed Monu on the upper back and fled, the officer said.

Monu was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital before being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. He died during treatment, the officer added.

A murder case has been registered and the police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused, the officer said.

