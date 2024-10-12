Bhaskar Narayan Sadavarte, a resident of Siddeshwar Talao locality, strangled his wife Pramila (27) on October 9, the official said; Sadavarte was trying to escape to Nanded when police tracked him down and arrested him from Kasara in Thane district

An official on Saturday said that a 29-year-old man from Thane city has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, apparently suspecting her of infidelity, reported news agency PTI.

Bhaskar Narayan Sadavarte, a resident of Siddeshwar Talao locality, strangled his wife Pramila (27) on October 9, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Sadavarte was trying to escape to Nanded when police tracked him down and arrested him from Kasara in Thane district, police spokesman Sailesh Salvi said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The kin of the victim told the police that Sadavarte killed her as he suspected she was not loyal to him, the official said.

Couple held for bludgeoning man to death, dumping body in Thane district

Meanwhile, a couple has been arrested for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man, packing his body in a plastic bag and dumping it in a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday, reported PTI.

The district rural police on Wednesday arrested the accused, Mohammad Siraj Ansari (32) and his wife Razia, in connection with the murder that occurred on October 4, an official said, reported PTI.

The body of the victim, Mohammed Aalam Ansari, was found dumped on an empty plot in Dharol village in Dharolgaon on the afternoon of October 4, senior inspector Govind Patil of the Kulgaon police station said, reported PTI.

The Kulgaon police then registered a first information report under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and launched the probe, he said.

Based on a tip-off that the accused hailed from Jharkhand, the police team zeroed in on Ansari, and during interrogation, he revealed that the victim was his stepbrother, the official said, reported PTI.

The accused claimed that the victim pestered his wife to marry him, and in the wee hours of October 4, the couple bludgeoned him to death with a log of wood at their house, he said, reported PTI.

The couple then packed the body in a plastic bag, transported it on a scooter and dumped it in the village, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)