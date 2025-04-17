Maharashtra joins 23 other states in adopting NCERT-developed textbooks and curriculum under the National Education Policy

Revised curriculum will initially be adopted by Std I. Representation Pic/istock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Phase-wise implementation of NEP 2020 curriculum to begin x 00:00

In its move to transform the educational landscape, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday, through a Government Resolution (GR), officially announced the phased implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Beginning with the academic year 2025–26, the state will gradually introduce a new curriculum aligned with NEP’s progressive 5+3+3+4 structure, replacing the long-standing 10+2+3 model.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the GR issued by the state education department, the revised curriculum in 2025-26 will initially be adopted by Std I. This will be followed by Std II, III, IV, and VI in 2026-27, Std V, VII, IX, and XI in 2027-28, and finally, Std VIII, X, and XII in 2028-29. The foundational stages—Balvatika 1, 2, and 3—will be implemented in coordination with the Department of Women and Child Development, under a separate directive.

The National Education Policy, 2020, was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29, 2020. Maharashtra now joins 23 other states in adopting the NCERT-developed textbooks and curriculum, which will be localised to reflect the state’s cultural and educational context. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has already developed revised State Curriculum Frameworks (SCFs) for both foundational and school education stages.

Under the updated language policy, Hindi will be introduced as the third language in Marathi and English medium schools from Std I to V. Students in other medium schools will study their medium language along with Marathi and English from Std I onward. To aid students transitioning into the new curriculum, bridge courses (Setu Abhyas) will be developed for all relevant classes. Textbooks will be made available in all required languages and distributed by Balbharati, the state textbook bureau.

“Assessment practices are also set to evolve. SCERT will release guidelines based on the Holistic Progress Card (HPC) model, ensuring that evaluation goes beyond academics to include emotional and social development. Class schedules, teaching periods, and school calendars will also be realigned to reflect the new structure,” said a senior official from SCERT.