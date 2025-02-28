NEP implementation from kindergarten up to Std II will be done in June 2025; following the successful introduction of NEP for undergraduate courses in the 2023-24 academic year, the state government has been diligently preparing for its application in school education

Under the NEP, students can select subjects based on their interests. Representation pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra government all set to roll out national education policy x 00:00

In a significant move towards educational reform, the Maharashtra government has finalised preparations to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the school level, starting with the academic year in June 2025. This initial phase will focus on children aged three to eight, covering kindergarten, pre-primary, and Std I and Std II. The comprehensive rollout aims to extend the NEP implementation up to Std VIII in three phases, concluding by 2028, as confirmed by the Department of School Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the successful introduction of NEP for undergraduate courses in the 2023-24 academic year, the state government has been diligently preparing for its application in school education. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has developed a State Curriculum Framework based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) guidelines, outlining academic competencies.

Currently, the development of textbooks aligned with this framework is underway. The NEP introduces a transformative ‘5+3+3+4’ school education structure, replacing the traditional 10+2 system. This model aligns educational stages with the developmental needs of children aged 3 to 18 years. The stages are defined as follows…

Foundational Stage: 3-8 years

Preparatory Stage: 8-11 years

Middle Stage: 11-14 years

Secondary Stage: 14-18 years

A senior official from the Maharashtra Department of School Education, said, “Initially, we are planning to implement the NEP for the age group of three to eight. The development of Std I textbooks is in progress, and we aim to implement this policy for Std II in the upcoming academic year as well.” The official further elaborated that the implementation up to Std VIII will occur in three phases, with a detailed study conducted to determine which grade will adopt NEP in which year, ensuring full implementation by 2028.

The revised curriculum will also align with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern, offering greater flexibility for students to select subjects based on their interests. The focus will shift from rote learning to fostering creativity, particularly in Mathematics and Science. The new system aims to redefine education for different age groups, ensuring holistic development.

The official added, “This strategic implementation of the NEP at the school level signifies a pivotal shift toward a more flexible, inclusive, and holistic educational framework in Maharashtra, poised to equip students with the skills and knowledge essential in the current time.”

Key changes NEP brings

Key changes include the introduction of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) as a subject from Std III to Std V, while most other subjects remain consistent. From Std VI to Std VIII, History, Civics, and Geography will be integrated into a single subject called Social Science, with the addition of Art Education and Pre-Vocational Skills. For Std IX and Std X, new subjects such as Art Education, Vocational Skills, Social Personalities, and Environmental Education will be included, expanding the curriculum to a total of 10 subjects.