Maharashtra: Boost to education for kids with special needs

Maharashtra government okays absorption of 2,984 special teachers and reserves 4,860 new positions for future appointments

The move aims to provide adequate educational provisions for disabled students in mainstream schools. Representation pic/iStock

Acknowledging the significant gaps in education for disabled students across the state, the Government of Maharashtra has moved to regularise special education teachers previously working on a contractual basis. In a decision announced by the school education and sports department, the state government approved the absorption of 2,984 special teachers and reserved 4,860 new positions for future appointments.

This decision comes following a series of high-level meetings, including those chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in December 2023 and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in June 2024. The move is also in line with directives issued by the Supreme Court in the case of Rajanikumar Pandey, which stressed the need for adequate educational provisions for disabled students in mainstream schools.

The newly regularised positions will ensure that students with disabilities in Maharashtra receive consistent and high-quality educational support. The decision has been made to bolster the state's efforts under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and other inclusive education schemes. The government has now set in motion the process of filling these positions across various educational levels, from primary to higher secondary schools.

2,500 teachers working

Of the 2,984 special teachers slated for absorption, 2,572 are currently employed under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, while 412 more are working under various inclusive education initiatives at the primary and secondary levels.

The government's decision also includes strict guidelines for the qualification and training of special teachers. They must possess professional qualifications as mandated by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). They must be proficient in handling various disabilities and equipped with skills like Braille, sign language, and therapy techniques.

Addressing gaps

The government has acknowledged that there are serious gaps in the provision of education for disabled students across the state. “Each special teacher must be multi-skilled and capable of addressing the diverse needs of students with disabilities, including visual, hearing, speech, and cognitive impairments,” said an official from the education department.

The decision also stresses the importance of continuous professional development for these educators. Special teachers with only DEd qualifications will be required to complete their BEd, to ensure they meet the professional requirements of their roles. In instances where schools do not have disabled students, the special teachers will be required to take up the teaching of general subjects to ensure their full integration into the teaching system.

Boost for education sector

“The move is a major boost for inclusive education in Maharashtra, with the state government pledging to improve the quality of teaching for students with disabilities. The government has also already issued directives for the immediate start of the recruitment process for the 4,860 newly reserved positions,” said a senior official from the school education and sports department.

The officials claim that this decision is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the state’s educational system, helping create a more inclusive environment for students with disabilities and ensuring they receive the same quality of education as their peers. “This decision marks a pivotal moment in the state’s commitment to inclusive education and highlights the state’s ongoing efforts to meet the educational needs of all students,” added the official.