Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift
Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop
Govt keeps Mumbai water tankers' body sweating
Mumbai weather updates: City set for pleasant break from heatwave conditions
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge stays open for now
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Tahawwur Ranas extradition Pakistan will be exposed before the world says BJP MP Jagdambika Pal

Tahawwur Rana's extradition: 'Pakistan will be exposed before the world,' says BJP MP Jagdambika Pal

Updated on: 11 April,2025 02:55 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

MP Jagdambika Pal noted that it is the result of the central government's efforts and PM Modi's diplomacy after 16 long years that the accused of the Mumbai terror attack has now been brought to India

Tahawwur Rana's extradition: 'Pakistan will be exposed before the world,' says BJP MP Jagdambika Pal

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. File Pic

Listen to this article
Tahawwur Rana's extradition: 'Pakistan will be exposed before the world,' says BJP MP Jagdambika Pal
x
00:00

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, while speaking about Tahawwur Rana's extradition on Friday, stated that Pakistan will be exposed globally, echoing PM Modi's remark that the is a "nursery" for terrorism.


"After 16 years, due to efforts made by the central govt and diplomacy of PM Modi - the accused of the Mumbai terror attack has now been brought to India. He will not only be hanged, but as he is in the custody of NIA, many of the things related to the conspiracy will be exposed. Pakistan will be exposed before the world as PM Modi always says that if there is an issue of terrorism around the world, Pakistan is the nursery, and it helps terrorism grow," BJP MP Jagdambika Pal stated, reported ANI.


MP Jagdambika Pal noted that it is the result of the central government's efforts and PM Modi's diplomacy after 16 long years that the accused of the Mumbai terror attack has now been brought to India.


Rana, 64, a Canadian citizen and native of Pakistan, was extradited to stand trial in India on 10 criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, the DoJ statement said, according to ANI.

Rana is charged with numerous offences, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act, and forgery, related to his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks by Laskhar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), a designated terrorist organization.

After years of persistent, coordinated efforts, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully secured the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, marking a major step toward delivering long-awaited justice.

According to the NIA, Tahawwur Rana was in judicial custody in the United States as part of legal proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty, and his extradition was ultimately secured after he had exhausted every possible legal avenue to delay or avoid being handed over to Indian authorities, marking a significant breakthrough in the pursuit of justice.

Rana was brought to India late on April 10 and produced before a special NIA court, which sent Rana to 18 days of NIA custody. 

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india India news 26/11 attacks new delhi maharashtra national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK