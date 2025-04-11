MP Jagdambika Pal noted that it is the result of the central government's efforts and PM Modi's diplomacy after 16 long years that the accused of the Mumbai terror attack has now been brought to India

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. File Pic

Tahawwur Rana's extradition: 'Pakistan will be exposed before the world,' says BJP MP Jagdambika Pal

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, while speaking about Tahawwur Rana's extradition on Friday, stated that Pakistan will be exposed globally, echoing PM Modi's remark that the is a "nursery" for terrorism.

"After 16 years, due to efforts made by the central govt and diplomacy of PM Modi - the accused of the Mumbai terror attack has now been brought to India. He will not only be hanged, but as he is in the custody of NIA, many of the things related to the conspiracy will be exposed. Pakistan will be exposed before the world as PM Modi always says that if there is an issue of terrorism around the world, Pakistan is the nursery, and it helps terrorism grow," BJP MP Jagdambika Pal stated, reported ANI.

Rana, 64, a Canadian citizen and native of Pakistan, was extradited to stand trial in India on 10 criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, the DoJ statement said, according to ANI.

Rana is charged with numerous offences, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act, and forgery, related to his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks by Laskhar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), a designated terrorist organization.

After years of persistent, coordinated efforts, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully secured the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, marking a major step toward delivering long-awaited justice.

According to the NIA, Tahawwur Rana was in judicial custody in the United States as part of legal proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty, and his extradition was ultimately secured after he had exhausted every possible legal avenue to delay or avoid being handed over to Indian authorities, marking a significant breakthrough in the pursuit of justice.

Rana was brought to India late on April 10 and produced before a special NIA court, which sent Rana to 18 days of NIA custody.

(With ANI inputs)