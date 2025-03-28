BJP MP Jagdambika Pal has claimed that illegal immigration through West Bengal will cease once the party comes to power in the state. He also criticised the TMC government for allegedly blocking border fencing efforts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal has asserted that infiltration into West Bengal will cease once the party comes to power in the state. His remarks come amid an ongoing debate on illegal immigration, particularly from Bangladesh, through the West Bengal border, ANI reports.

Speaking to ANI, Pal stated, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has explicitly mentioned in the Lok Sabha that he has urged the West Bengal government nearly 10 times to provide 450 km of land for border fencing. However, the state government has not complied. This inaction has led to illegal immigrants entering the country through West Bengal, obtaining Aadhaar cards there, and subsequently moving to other parts of India."

Pal emphasised that a BJP-led government in West Bengal would tackle the issue decisively. "Infiltration will stop the day the BJP forms a government in West Bengal. We will install border fences to prevent the illegal entry of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis," he added, as per ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas, enter India through West Bengal. He attributed the delay in completing 450 km of border fencing to the state government’s refusal to provide land, ANI reports.

During a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, which was subsequently passed, Shah expressed confidence in the BJP’s victory in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in 2026. He also claimed that illegal migrants from Bangladesh often receive Aadhaar cards from the 24 Parganas district before travelling to other regions of the country.

"Earlier, Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas used to enter India via Assam when the Congress was in power. Now, they enter through West Bengal under TMC rule. Who issues them Aadhaar cards and grants them citizenship? All the Bangladeshis apprehended have Aadhaar cards from 24 Parganas. You (TMC) issue Aadhaar cards, and they reach Delhi with voter IDs. In 2026, a BJP government will be established in West Bengal, and we will put an end to this," Shah stated, as per ANI.

Shah reiterated that the completion of 450 km of border fencing has been stalled due to the West Bengal government’s reluctance to allocate land. "Whenever fencing work is initiated, ruling party workers engage in hooliganism and religious sloganeering. Out of India’s 2,216 km border with Bangladesh, 1,653 km has been fenced, with roads and checkposts also constructed. Of the remaining 563 km, fencing is not feasible on 112 km due to challenging terrains such as rivers, drains, and hills. The pending 450 km is yet to be fenced as the Bengal government refuses to provide land. Seven meetings have been conducted on this issue," Shah elaborated, ANI reports.

The Union Home Minister also underscored that India is not a 'Dharamshala' (rest house) and that individuals who pose a threat to national security will not be permitted entry into the country. "Those who threaten national security will not be allowed to enter India. The country is not a 'Dharamshala'. However, individuals who contribute to India’s development are always welcome," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)