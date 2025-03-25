The opposition MPs from Kerala, including Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, organized a protest in Parliament over MNREGA issue. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also participated in the protest.

Praniti Shinde slams Maharashtra govt over farmers issues

Listen to this article Govt focusing on irrelevant issues: Congress MP Praniti Shinde slams Centre, Maharashtra government over farmers issues x 00:00

Congress MP Praniti Shinde on Tuesday, March 25th, slammed the BJP-led Centre and Maharashtra government over farmers issues



Shinde alleged her mic was turned off when she was asking questions in Lok Sabha regarding agriculture and Maharashtra farmers.



The Congress MP said that Maharashtra government is only focusing om irrelevant things issues which do not matter.

She said, "When I was asking questions regarding agriculture and brought it to the record that in Maharashtra, more than 30,000 farmers have committed suicide and more than 700 farmers died during the farmers' protest, my mic was turned off. It was an important question. Why are farmers leaving agriculture? Why are farmers committing suicide? Farmers are not being provided with loans...but the Maharashtra govt is only focusing on irrelevant issues," Shinde told ANI.



When Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was answering queries during the Lok Sabha sessions, opposition members started protesting. TMC MPs staged a protest against him.

The opposition MPs from Kerala, including Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, organized a protest in Parliament over MNREGA issue. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also participated in the protest.



Congress MP KC Venugopal, while speaking on the issue accused the Central government of bringing this scheme to an "end."



Venugopal emphasized that under the MGNREGA Act, if wages of the workers were delayed for more than 15 days, they are entitled to receive interest on the delayed payments.



He noted that many MNREGA workers in Kerala have not been paid their wages, and despite raising the issue, there was no clear response from the central government. Venugopal slammed the central government, accusing them of trying to end the MNREGA scheme.



"As per the provisions of the MNREGA Act, if the wages of the works have been delayed for more than 15 days, then there should be a provision of interest to be given to them. Unfortunately, MNREGA workers do not receive their salaries in all areas of Kerala. There is no concrete answer from the central minister on this. The central government is trying to finish this scheme," KC Venugopal told ANI.



The second part of the Budget Session of the Parliament began on March 10 and continue till April 4. (ANI)