Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha in the Parliament's ongoing Budget session to discuss the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals by the American government, ANI reported.

The motion requested the Central government to clarify its stance on the issue and outline the diplomatic measures being taken to engage with US authorities, ensuring the dignified treatment of deported individuals.

The Motion read, "This crisis also underscores the necessity of robust policies to prevent illegal migration and create structured legal avenues for those seeking employment abroad. There is an urgent need for intervention to dismantle human trafficking networks, provide financial and social reintegration support to deportees, and establish transparent migration frameworks to protect Indians from such predicaments in the future. The government must act decisively to safeguard the interests of thousands affected and uphold India's diplomatic credibility", ANI cited.

Venugopal's motion also highlights the need for strict policies to prevent illegal migration, create structured legal avenues for those seeking employment abroad, and dismantle human trafficking networks, ANI reported.

Moreover, it emphasises the importance of providing financial and social reintegration support to deportees and establishing transparent migration frameworks to protect Indians from similar situations in the future.

As per ANI, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi also moved adjournment motion on this issue.

He said, was "carried out under conditions that are deeply distressing and humiliating."

"This House must urgently address the issue to prevent further dehumanisation of our people and to uphold the dignity of every Indian, both at home and abroad," the motion reads, ANI cited.

In his notice, Gogoi mentioned that the reports have surfaced of these individuals being shackled and treated in a degrading manner during their deportation process, raising serious concerns about their human dignity and rights.

He also asserted that while the immediate issue raises concerns over the treatment of Indian citizens abroad, it also reflects broader concerns regarding our nation's diplomatic posture on human rights.

The government is expected to respond to the motion, ANI cited.

Earlier on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the measures taken send a "clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk."

"I have received a number of inquiries on the report of a deportation flight to India. I can't share any details on those inquiries, but I can share, on the record, that the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk," a US Embassy spokesperson said, ANI reported.

