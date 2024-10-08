The benches, made from recycled materials, are part of a significant initiative to improve the consular experience for visa applicants, the US Consulate said in a statement

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: US Consulate, passport office install 70 benches in BKC x 00:00

The US Consulate General in Mumbai, in collaboration with the Indian Regional Passport Office, has installed 70 benches in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The benches, made from recycled materials, are part of a significant initiative to improve the consular experience for visa applicants, the US Consulate said in a statement, reported PTI.

US Consul General Mike Hankey, along with the chief of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and other prominent stakeholders, inaugurated the benches during a ceremony held on Monday.

Hankey said the benches are not just logistical upgrades but a commitment to supporting the thousands of visa applicants and their families, reported PTI.

"This project represents more than just an elevation of facilities. It's a collaboration that reflects our commitment to improving the visa application process while aligning with the US Mission's goals of urban waste management and sustainability," he said, reported PTI.

The US Consulate and the Indian Regional Passport Office process thousands of applications daily in BKC.

Visa applicants and their families often wait outside the facilities until their appointment times. The installation of these 70 benches is designed to enhance comfort and improve the overall experience for applicants while benefiting neighbouring businesses and institutions, the statement said, reported PTI.

Alongside the benches, 50 waste receptacles will also be installed, with future phases including additional benches and restroom facilities on Avenue 1, it said.

Hankey said the upcycled benches are part of the efforts to facilitate Indian applicants' timely travel to the US, which is the backbone of the people-to-people ties that underpin the US-India relationship, reported PTI.

The benches are created by Project Mumbai from recycled plastic waste, at no cost, and feature unique artwork by underprivileged artists from the city.

World's most powerful passports list released: Singapore ranks first, India on 82nd spot

UK-based Henley Passport Index has released the list of most powerful passports in the world. According to the July 2024 rankings, Singapore occupies the top spot with its citizens having visa-free entry to 195 countries. It dethroned Japan from the first place, which is now at the second place along with Spain, France, Germany and Italy. The passports of all five countries allow visa-free access to 192 destinations.

India has been ranked at 82nd spot on the global passport index, allowing Indians visa-free entry to 58 countries, including popular destinations like Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

The Henley Passport Index is a global ranking of countries according to the travel freedom allowed by those countries' ordinary passports for their citizens. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)