Mumbai News

Mumbai: US Consul General Mike Hankey visits Babasaheb Ambedkar's memorial

Updated on: 06 December,2023 09:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The US Consul General Mike Hankey paid respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary by visiting his memorial Chaityabhoomi

Mumbai: US Consul General Mike Hankey visits Babasaheb Ambedkar's memorial

Pic/Consulate/X

Mumbai: US Consul General Mike Hankey visits Babasaheb Ambedkar's memorial
Key Highlights

  1. The US Consul General Mike Hankey paid respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar
  2. Mike Hankey was accompanied by the staff of the US Consulate
  3. Every year, thousands of people from across Maharashtra converge at Chaityabhoomi

The US Consul General in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, on Wednesday paid respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary by visiting his memorial Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai, reported the PTI.


Mike Hankey was accompanied by the staff of the US Consulate.


"Honoring Dr. B R Ambedkar's legacy of social reform and justice, #CGHankey visited Chaityabhoomi, along with Trust Secretary Pradeep Kamble and our Consulate community members Anjana and Dinesh, and Spokesperson Greg Pardo to commemorate #MahaparinirvanDiwas," the US Consulate said in a post.


Every year, thousands of people from across Maharashtra converge at Chaityabhoomi in central Dadar area on December 6. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar died on this day in the year 1956.

Meanwhile, thousands of people on Wednesday gathered at Chaityabhoomi at Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar to pay tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar also paid tributes to Ambedkar. The leaders paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at his memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.

Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who visited 'Chaityabhoomi', were among other leaders who paid homage to Ambedkar.

In a post on X, Sharad Pawar described Ambedkar as the one who brought about a social revolution to fight for the rights of the deprived sections of society.

Thackeray's party said the presence of a large number of followers at the memorial is a testimony to Ambedkar's work and ideology.

Every year, thousands of people from across the state converge at B R Ambedkar's memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' on December 6. Ambedkar died on this day in 1956.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up temporary sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water and medical stalls at the Shivaji Park, in view of the huge rush of B R Ambedkar's followers.

(with PTI inputs)

babasaheb ambedkar mumbai news dadar united states of america maharashtra

