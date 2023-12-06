Mumbai: Change Dadar station's name to Chaityabhoomi, demands Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday demanded that Maharashtra government must change the name of Dadar station to Chaityabhoomi

Mumbai Congress president and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday demanded that Maharashtra government must change the name of Dadar station to Chaityabhoomi.

The Mumbai Congress president paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar's death anniversary.

"The state government approached the Central government to rename Elphinstone Road to Prabhadevi. On similar lines, Dadar station should also be renamed Chaityabhoomi. This has been the long-pending demand of lakhs of Babasaheb Ambedkar's followers,” she said.

“In 2018, the state government renamed Elphinstone Road station to Prabhadevi. When the railway station was being built at Oshiwara, it was named Ram Mandir. If we consider that, then the demand of Bhimsainiks to change the name of Dadar station to Chaityabhoomi is very old. Their demand was not so strong or fierce, but if the above demands are being met and if lakhs of followers are demanding name change for years, then what is the problem?" asked Varsha Gaikwad.

She added that Dadar is a central figure in the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"He used to live in the Rajgruha, and his final rites were also performed here. Every year, millions of Bhima followers come to Chaityabhoomi. As a result, the state government should respect their demands and move the proposal in this session itself," Gaikwad said.

