Thousands gather at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Shivaji Park to pay tributes to Ambedkar

Thousands of people on Wednesday gathered at Chaityabhoomi at Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar to pay tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary

Pic/Satej Shinde

The death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Din'.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar also paid tributes to Ambedkar. The leaders paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at his memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.

Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who visited 'Chaityabhoomi', were among other leaders who paid homage to Ambedkar.

In a post on X, Sharad Pawar described Ambedkar as the one who brought about a social revolution to fight for the rights of the deprived sections of society.

Thackeray's party said the presence of a large number of followers at the memorial is a testimony to Ambedkar's work and ideology.

Every year, thousands of people from across the state converge at B R Ambedkar's memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' on December 6. Ambedkar died on this day in 1956.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up temporary sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water and medical stalls at the Shivaji Park, in view of the huge rush of B R Ambedkar's followers.

In Pics: Thousands gather at Chaityabhoomi at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar to pay tributes to Ambedkar

Maharashtra government has declared that a public holiday will be observed in Mumbai on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

As per a circular issued by the government on Tuesday, all state government and administrative offices in Mumbai and its sub-districts will remain closed on Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and other judges of the Supreme Court also paid tributes to B R Ambedkar. "We have to stand by the values of Dr Ambedkar," the CJI said after offering tributes to Ambedkar in the apex court premises.

"It is a historic occasion for the Supreme Court because December 6 is historic for the nation. But we are now part of this slice of history by installing the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar here in the Supreme Court," Justice Chandrachud said.

The CJI said he and his colleagues were deeply honoured that "we are part of this slice of history to pay homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution".

President Droupadi Murmu had on November 26 unveiled a statue of Ambedkar in the apex court premises on the occasion of Constitution Day. (With inputs from agences)