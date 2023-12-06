Maharashtra: Opposition should think before opening its mouth, says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde slammed the Opposition for targeting his government, saying it should think before opening its mouth

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for targeting his government, saying it should think before opening its mouth, reported the PTI.

Speaking at a news conference on the eve of the Maharashtra Assembly's winter session in Nagpur, CM Shinde said that it has lost confidence due to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) recent victory in three states in the recently held assembly elections, as per the PTI.

"Before the election results, the Opposition said (prime minister Narendra) Modi's popularity was waning. But people have put faith in Modi's guarantee. That is why the opposition should think before opening its mouth," CM Eknath Shinde said, according to the PTI.

The situation in Maharashtra was also favourable for his government and it has the people's blessings, he said.

"The ground is slipping from under the Opposition's feet," the chief minister said referring to the boycott of the customary hi-tea by opposition parties.

The I-N-D-I-A bloc was on the verge of breaking apart due the defeat in the assembly elections, CM Shinde claimed.

Talking about the Maratha quota demand, he said his government will grant quota to the community but at the same time will not hurt the rights of the OBCs and other communities.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties on Wednesday boycotted the customary tea party on the eve of the commencement of the Maharashtra Assembly winter session in Nagpur. The Opposition parties alleged that the government has failed to tackle the agrarian distress, riots, and drug crime, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, while speaking to the reporters in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, cited the latest crime bureau data to target the government.

"We received the invitation of the state government for the tea party but we feel it would be highly inappropriate to attend it. We have decided to boycott the event," the Maharashtra Congress leader said, as per the PTI.

As per the convention, the winter session of the state legislature is held in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, every year.

(with PTI inputs)

