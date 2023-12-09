Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > US consulate general Mumbai sets new record for visitor visas

US consulate general Mumbai sets new record for visitor visas

Updated on: 09 December,2023 04:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The US Mission to India has processed over 1.2 million non-immigrant visas so far in 2023 of which the US Consulate General Mumbai processed more than 400,000, which is an all-time record, as per an official release

US consulate general Mumbai sets new record for visitor visas

Pic/Internet

Listen to this article
US consulate general Mumbai sets new record for visitor visas
x
00:00

The US Mission to India has processed over 1.2 million non-immigrant visas so far in 2023 of which the US Consulate General Mumbai processed more than 400,000, which is an all-time record, as per an official release.


The US Consulate General Mumbai celebrated a record-breaking year and reduced visa wait times with a special Saturday of visitor visa interviews for 2,023 applicants, it said.


This symbolic number commemorates the landmark year for visa processing in India. The consulate held these additional Saturday interviews to help meet the unprecedented demand for U.S. visas, as per the release.


"We value the enduring relationship between our two countries and work diligently to promote prosperity, inclusion, and security between the United States and India. Today's special Saturday represents our sustained commitment to utilize innovative solutions to further reduce visitor visa wait times in the year ahead, " Consul General Mike Hankey stated in the release.

So far in 2023, the U.S. Mission to India has processed over 1.2 million non-immigrant visas, of which U.S. Consulate General Mumbai processed more than 400,000 an all-time record.

Additionally, this summer the US Mission to India issued a record number of student visas, almost 90,000.

Also read: US vetoes UN resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

During the 2022-23 academic year, the number of Indian students studying in the US increased by 35 per cent hitting an all-time high of over 268,000. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news united states of america news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK