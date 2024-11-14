Further, the Congress leader, while responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "Batenge to Katenge" remarks, said that the Congress party believes in love and affection

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. Pic/X

Exuding confidence in winning the Maharashtra elections 2024, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance has a clear-cut chance in the State and preparations are going well, reported news agency ANI.

Speaking to media persons, Venugopal said, "Preparation is going on well. Our entire leadership is there for elections and campaign preparations. Certainly, Maha Vikas Aghadi has a clear-cut chance in Maharashtra," reported ANI.

The Maharashtra elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

Further, the Congress leader, while responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "Batenge to Katenge" remarks, said that the Congress party believes in love and affection.

"Congress party believes in love and affection. Its ideologies and policies are very clear. We are not here to spread violence and hatred. BJP and Yogi Aditynath have only one agenda to divide the people and create hate among them...They don't believe in governance and policies for poor people. They only believe in dividing the people," Venugopal said, reported ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given the slogan 'batenge to katenge' while speaking at a campaign rally in Maharashtra. After that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan 'ek hai toh safe hai', reported ANI.

Adityanath highlighted how the authorities were dealing strictly in the state of Uttar Pradesh with those who were allegedly grabbing government land.

Addressing a public meeting in Achalpur city of Amravati, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "If we are divided, then Ganapati pooja would be attacked, lands would be grabbed under Land Jihad, safety of daughters would be in danger... There is no Love Jihad or Land Jihad in UP today. It was already announced that if anyone hampers the security of our daughters, grabbed the land of government and the poor, then 'Yamraj' would be ready to cut their ticket...," reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)