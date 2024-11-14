In line with directives from the Election Commission of India, special voting arrangements have been provided for senior citizens over the age of 85 and voters with disabilities in the Malabar Hill Assembly Constituency

On Thursday, more than 270 persons with disabilities and elderly voters in the Malabar Hill Assembly Constituency were able to cast their votes from home, according to the district information officer for Mumbai city.

The Maharashtra elections 2024 are scheduled to be held on November 20, from 7 am to 6 pm. To assist elderly and disabled voters who may have difficulty reaching polling stations, a postal voting facility has been arranged for those who submitted Form 12D.

A total of 268 senior citizens and 10 disabled voters in Malabar Hill were able to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes. "Voting is essential for the progress and development of Maharashtra. The voter is sovereign, and to strengthen our democracy, everyone must exercise their sacred right to vote," these senior citizens and disabled voters expressed, encouraging others to participate in the upcoming Maharashtra elections 2024.

In the Malabar Hill Assembly Constituency, 286 senior citizens over the age of 85 and 11 disabled voters submitted Form 12D, indicating their intent to vote via postal ballot. Of these, 278 voters successfully completed the process through home postal voting, according to the district information officer for Mumbai City.

Across ten constituencies within the Mumbai city district, a total of 2,137 senior citizens and 219 disabled voters have qualified for the postal voting facility. The home postal voting process for these individuals will continue until November 16, 2024.