Dr Kiran Kulkarni talks about action polling stations at the Cuffe Parade meet. Pics/Ashish Raje

South Mumbai's notoriously low turnout numbers for the polls were the focus late Tuesday evening, at a meeting hosted by the Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA) at the Bayview Marina Garden at Cuffe Parade. The pricey Mumbai pocket had a turnout of around 40 per cent in the 2019 Assembly elections. Overall, one saw a 61.4 per cent turnout in the state in 2019. Now, there is a concerted push to up these numbers for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls. The meet saw residents, mainly from the Tony area turn up to meet Dr Kiran Kulkarni, additional chief electoral officer, Maharashtra and joint secretary. The meet had a tagline: an exclusive meeting to learn more about your rights, new voter-friendly measures and the importance of voting.

Dr Laura D’Souza president, CPRA, says there is a general disenchantment among residents

Dr Kulkarni said in a crisp introduction, “I am a writer, researcher and government officer. This blend certainly adds a new dimension to my work. I have done at least 100 such programmes all over Maharashtra through eight months. Yet having a programme here is special because Colaba has held a special place in the state's history, culture and economy. The voting figures for this constituency are very low. I would like to know the reason for this,” he said. Saying he was keen on interaction as that would give him an idea about what people are thinking, discerning why voting numbers remain low despite so many awareness campaigns, the officer added, "I have seen high voter turnouts in tribal areas like Gadchiroli for instance. As a researcher, I’m keen to understand why this is not so, here. I’m not here to preach.”

That set off some questions and suggestions from the audience. One suggestion was that more polling booths be created. A woman admitted, “We are spoilt. There is also a feeling that whoever comes in, it is okay, we can handle the situation.” Dr Kulkarni stated, “We have created 1,185 polling booths just in high-rises and co-operative societies in the state [there are more than one lakh polling stations set up across Maharashtra]. Many of these booths are located on the ground floor for easy access. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is coming several steps ahead to meet you, I suggest you all take some steps ahead too. Let us have a grand programme this time, where Colaba jumps ahead in voting statistics.”

Dr Kulkarni also said that there are special arrangements for those over 85 years old or with disabilities where officers come to their homes for their vote. “Yet,” he added, “There was a time window for that as people had to fill forms apprising the commission within five days of nomination. That window has now closed.” The top official recounted years earlier when he had met a “102-year-old voter, who did not avail of the vote at home facility, but wished to be brought to the booth. He had stated he wanted to experience this festival of democracy.” Applause rang out at the garden.

There were some other statements from people at the meet, giving pointers about elite electoral apathy, like ruing lack of parking places for cars near polling booths, many voters did not want to walk even the short distance to the booth, the heat, and a general sentiment of why vote? Some suggestions from the group were that residents could carpool, and another gent volunteered to sponsor an electric buggy that would take voters to the polling station.

Answering questions about why voters cannot carry mobile phones inside the booth, and technicalities like names not being on lists, Dr Kulkarni said, “Voter lists can be checked online. We do not allow voters to carry mobile phones inside booths as these can be misused by miscreants. Today phones are so hi-tech and pictures can be taken, videos/films made which can be then edited and made viral to create false impressions and stir trouble,” he said. He defended the Electronic Voting Machine's (EVM) integrity and stated strongly, “The EVM is an invention of Indian scientists and I am so proud of that.” As dusk fell, Dr Kulkarni's message was clear, “Arrangements are in place, we have polling booth officers for help, we have more than 1 lakh polling stations for 9.70 crore voters in Maharashtra, we have done all we can to make the journey to the booth easier.”

Dr Laura D'Souza, CPRA president, on why voters are not turning up at the stations, said, “We want educated candidates who live here and those who have proved themselves in their earlier tenure. Today, people are saying as they witness the slow deterioration of the area: you say we must vote, but who do we vote for? We have intra-Cuffe Parade problems like horrendous traffic, encroached pavements, and a hawker menace. There is a feeling of helplessness and what we want most of all is hope.”