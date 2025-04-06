Breaking News
Maharashtra govt considering ban on Anil Deshmukh's book, claims Sule
Turtle Rehabilitation Project: 340 Indian Star Tortoises released in wild
Water supply to be disrupted in BKC on April 8
Ram Navami: Mumbai Police to deploy heavy security cover in city
BMC demolishes unauthorised structure of bungalow in Madh
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Manipur Security forces recover large cache of weapons arrest 6 insurgents

Manipur: Security forces recover large cache of weapons, arrest 6 insurgents

Updated on: 06 April,2025 12:51 PM IST  |  Imphal
ANI |

Top

Army and Manipur Police apprehended two cadres and recovered a pistol from Karpur Sangha of Imphal East district.

Manipur: Security forces recover large cache of weapons, arrest 6 insurgents

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Manipur: Security forces recover large cache of weapons, arrest 6 insurgents
x
00:00

A series of information-based joint operations by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations in Manipur resulted in the apprehension of six cadres and the recovery of twenty-two weapons, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores.


The operations were undertaken in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP in the hill and valley districts of Imphal West, Kakching, Imphal East, Churachandpur and Bishnupur between April 4 and 05, 2025, said the Army.


Army and Manipur Police apprehended two cadres and recovered a pistol from Karpur Sangha of Imphal East district.


In Chandpur of Bishnupur district, four weapons comprising one Self Loading Rifle (SLR), one Carbine, one .303 Rifle, one Double Barrel Rifle, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered by Army and Manipur Police on 04 April 2025 and one SLR, one 303 Rifle, one gun with a telescopic sight, one 0.177gun, two Pistols, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from Khongam Pat of Imphal West.

On the same day, in Kakching district Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended two cadres and recovered two pistols, ammunition and war-like stores from Khongjom Khebaching, Churachandpur district. Two caders were also recovered from D Vaison of the same district.

In Imphal East district, one Carbine, four Pistols, one .22 Rifle, one 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle, two Single Bore Barrel Rifles, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from Ngariyan Hill.

The apprehended individuals and recovered stores have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and dispersal.

Earlier on April 5, Security forces recovered arms and ammunition during the search operations and area domination conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur, stated an official press release. In one such operation, security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from Laisoi hill areas under Keibul Lamjao Police Station, in Bishnupur district.

The recovered items included SLR rifles, carbines, and live rounds.In another operation, security forces arrested two UNLF(P) cadres, Khundrakpam Rakesh Singh alias Thomba and Khundrakpam Charles, who were involved in the abduction of one Laitonjam Dilip Singh from his residence in Imphal West District. The abductee was rescued, and the suspects were arrested from a house in the Nambol Phoijing area in Bishnupur district, as per the release.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian army manipur assam India news national news imphal

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK