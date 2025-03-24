The Maharashtra Archives Bhavan will come up on a 6,691 square metre plot in Bandra East, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar/ File Pic

The Maharashtra government will establish a dedicated 'Archives Bhavan' in Mumbai to preserve historical documents, said Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar in the Legislative Council on Monday, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra Archives Bhavan will come up on a 6,691 square metre plot in Bandra East, Shelar added.

"The state holds approximately 17 crore historical documents, with 10.5 crore housed in Mumbai. Globally, archive buildings serve as key centers for tourists, researchers, and scholars. The Maharashtra Archives Bhavan will fulfill the same role, preserving the state's identity through historical records," he stated.

Shelar further said, "For the first time, a standalone archives building is being developed for Maharashtra. The state has completed the process of acquiring a plot in Bandra East and took possession of the land within three months. Construction work will begin soon. The building will house rare documents, government gazettes, and official records, making them accessible for academic and research purposes," PTI reported.

In a separate announcement, the minister stated that the government will establish a state cultural center and museum in Mumbai.

"The proposed cultural centre will include an auditorium, art gallery, research centre, and facilities for various cultural activities. It will act as a platform for cultural exchange at the national and international level and will also attract tourists and artists," he stated, according to the PTI.

The museum will exhibit artefacts that represent the history, traditions, and culture of Maharashtra, he said.

Items such as remains of historical monuments, excavated antiquities, weapons, inscriptions, copper plates, medieval costumes, sculptures, paintings, and other rare historical objects will be on display, the minister noted in the Council.

"The cultural centre and museum will be built on a 14,418 square metre plot in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, which will be transferred free of cost from the Revenue Department to the Cultural Affairs Department. This will be the first such cultural complex in the state and will help preserve Maharashtra's cultural legacy for future generations," Shelar stated, reported PTI.

Maharashtra to unveil AI policy by April

The information and technology minister was speaking in the legislative council during a discussion on AI initiated by BJP legislator Shrikant Bharatiya

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said on Thursday that the state would announce an Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy by April, cautioning against over-dependence on the technology, reported news agency PTI.

The information and technology minister was speaking in the legislative council during a discussion on AI initiated by BJP legislator Shrikant Bharatiya, reported PTI.

He stressed that AI should be viewed as a support system rather than a replacement for existing frameworks.

(With inputs from PTI)