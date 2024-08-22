On July 22 this year, a meeting was held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai under the chairmanship of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to address the concerns of these contract workers

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra government to address contract workers' concerns in education scheme x 00:00

The Maharashtra government is set to address issues concerning contract workers under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, following a recent meeting led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official statement said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the Samagra Shiksha scheme, which began in 2000-2001, was implemented in Maharashtra under the guidance of the Maharashtra Primary Education Council.

The scheme integrates various educational programs and has been in place to improve the quality of education across the state.

It said that in the year 2018-19, the central government consolidated this scheme with other educational initiatives into the Samagra Shiksha Yojana.

According to the National Education Policy of 2020, this scheme was revised to better align with current educational needs, maintaining a 60:40 funding ratio between the central and state governments, the statement further said.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development had issued guidelines in the year 2004 regarding financial management and procurement, stipulating that new positions under the Samagra Shiksha scheme should not be created. Existing posts should be filled through contracts or deputation rather than permanent appointments to avoid creating permanent liabilities for the state or society, the statement further said.

Under the already framed guidelines, the Maharashtra Primary Education Council has been filling some positions on a contract basis. These contract education workers are hired in compliance with the rules established in the Maharashtra Primary Education Service Regulations, 1994 and their services are renewed every six months. The workers are paid according to rates approved by the central government, as per the statement.

Meanwhile, earlier on July 22 this year, a meeting was held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai under the chairmanship of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to address the concerns of these contract workers, the statement said.

"During the meeting, the Chief Minister Shinde had instructed the government to take necessary actions to resolve the issues faced by these workers, as outlined in the minutes of the meeting," an official said.

The government is soon expected to provide further instructions to ensure that the concerns of contract workers are addressed efficiently and in accordance with the existing guidelines, it said.