Mumbai Metro Line 1 carries 1 billion passengers

Mumbai Metro One on Thursday announced that it had set another record of carrying 1 billion (100 crore) commuters within a remarkable span of less than a decade of operational days.

Mumbai's 1st metro line – Mumbai Metro Blue Line was flagged off on June 8, 2014 and marked the beginning of metro services in Mumbai.

Reliance Infrastructure promoted Mumbai Metro One started gaining popularity immediately after the start of operations. The popularity of Mumbai Metro One gained year after year and added millions of commuters year on year.

“This extraordinary accomplishment is a result of world-class service, a customer-centric experience, and flawless operational excellence. With continuous efforts, Mumbai Metro One has excelled in delivering world class commuter experience delivering more than 99% punctuality throughout the year,” a spokesperson said.

Currently, Mumbai Metro One carries around 5 Lakh commuters on weekdays by operating 430 trips daily, with service frequency at approximately 3.5 minutes during peak hours and 7 minutes during off-peak hours.

“We at Mumbai Metro One are committed to deliver world-class commuter experience. As the inaugural Metro line in Mumbai, we have transformed the commuter experience nationwide. The substantial increase in ridership can be credited to our unwavering commitment by offering safety, security, cleanliness, reliability, and comfort to our valued commuters. With a customer-centric approach and adherence to world-class standards, Mumbai Metro One has emerged as the preferred choice for commuters, advertising brands, and retail partners. We express gratitude to Mumbaikars for their ongoing patronage and steadfast support in reaching these significant milestones," the spokesperson added.

Several firsts

· The most densely populated metro in India.

· Pioneering Mobile QR Ticketing in India.

· Introducing WhatsApp ticketing, a global first.

· First and only to metro in India to offer unlimited monthly travel pass.

Key achievements

· Shortening the link to Andheri Railway Station, boosting Andheri Metro Station ridership by 20%.

· Launching Mobile QR ticketing on Nov 17, 2017, enhancing commuter convenience.

· Installing 2.30 MW capacity solar panels across all 12 Metro stations and 2,000 rooftop panels at the Metro Depot.

· Developing a metro-specific CRM system for improved commuter convenience.

· Introducing the innovative Paper QR Ticket on Jan 16, 2020, to combat the spread of Covid-19.

· Introducing the Unlimited Monthly Pass on Jan 23, 2020, for increased flexibility and affordable rides.

Key improvements

· Creating additional ticket counters, security checkpoints and AFC access points at several stations.

· Installing an additional AFC gate and upgrading existing gates with new scanners and readers.

· Adding one more escalator at the busy Saki Naka station.

· Shortening the link to Andheri and Ghatkopar railway stations via new FOB connections.

· Providing seamless connections with new metro Lines (2A & 7).

Date Millions Days 10-Jul-15 100 398 01-Aug-16 200 388 04-Jul-17 300 337 30-Apr-18 400 300 28-Jan-19 500 273 18-Oct-19 600 264 01-Mar-22 700 864 24-Feb-23 800 360 02-Dec-23 900 281 22-Aug-24 1000 264