To streamline the implementation of the National Education Policy's structural guidelines, every school and Anganwadi centre in Maharashtra will be geo-tagged

The Maharashtra Government's 100-day plan outlines several key initiatives aimed at boosting teaching quality, improving infrastructure, and ensuring holistic student development.

In a bid to strengthen school education across Maharashtra, the state’s School Education Department on Monday presented a comprehensive 100-day action plan to Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis. The plan outlines several key initiatives aimed at boosting teaching quality, improving infrastructure, and ensuring holistic student development.

Among the top decisions proposed is the making the State Song (Rajyageet) mandatory and Marathi language enforcement. All schools will now be required to begin each day with the state song. The government also plans to reinforce Marathi as a medium of instruction and communication, ensuring its effective implementation at every level.

A discussion was held in a meeting of the School Education Department, chaired by CM Fadnavis, regarding the plan of work and measures to be undertaken in the next 100 days.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Public Works Minister Shivendrasingh Raje Bhosale, Ministers of State Indranil Naik and Meghana Sakore Bordikar, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Principal Secretary of the School Education Department Ranjit Singh Deol, School Education Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh, along with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries of various departments were present. Deol provided information about the department’s action plan through a presentation.

Photographs and mapping data will help monitor infrastructure development and resource allocation, the department concluded.

Additionally, it announced a timeline to introduce a revised State Curriculum Framework (SCF) starting in the 2025–26 academic year. The framework will align the state’s education system with evolving national standards and global best practices.

Taking inspiration from the PM SHRI Schools initiative, one school in each cluster across Maharashtra will be branded and developed as a 'CM SHRI School'. These flagship institutions will receive prioritised resources, infrastructure upgrades, and quality teacher support, serving as model schools for surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the government plans to expedite the verification of students’ Aadhaar numbers to ensure accurate record-keeping and seamless delivery of benefits such as scholarships and midday meals.

In a move to empower local stakeholders, the School Management Committees (SMCs) will be reorganised, with training sessions conducted to enhance their role in school governance, decision-making, and community engagement.

Recognising the urgent need for quality educators, the state also aims to fast-track teacher recruitment. Transparent selection procedures and timely postings are expected to address teacher shortages in remote and underserved areas.

Implementation of these measures will begin immediately, with progress reviews conducted every two weeks. Officials stressed that the ultimate goal is to enhance educational outcomes, nurture well-rounded citizens, and ensure Maharashtra remains a national leader in school education.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the School Education Department for its forward-thinking initiatives, emphasising that quality education is crucial for Maharashtra’s continued growth. “A strong school system paves the way for a brighter future. We are committed to ensuring that every child, irrespective of background, receives the best possible education,” he said.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse reiterated the department’s commitment to inclusive growth. “From infrastructure upgrades to curriculum reforms, our focus is on building an education ecosystem that is both innovative and accessible,” he remarked.

Maharashtra will remain at the forefront in school education: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadanavis addressed officials following a presentation of the School Education Department’s 100-Day Action Plan.

"There is immense talent among school teachers in the state. By encouraging their quality, positive transformation can be achieved. Building on this strength, Maharashtra will definitely remain at the forefront of school education, " he said.

The CM also directed that on the occasion of the 'Amrit Mahotsav (75th anniversary)' of the Constitution, students should be taught constitutional values. Fadnavis stated that there is immense talent among students in government schools, and their excellent teachers are a great asset. "Make use of these outstanding educators as role models for others," he said, adding that the information of good educators should be compiled digitally. He also suggested that pre-primary institutions must be registered and provided with certificates after starting at least the minimum necessary requirements. To ensure parents’ trust, he proposed that there be a condition to display this certificate prominently.

Referring to evidence that distributing bicycles to female students has increased their school attendance, Fadnavis said that this scheme should continue. He also suggested that the officials welcome students on their first day at school. Emphasising the importance of 'cluster schools', CM Fadnavis noted the need to clearly explain the benefits to parents of students in under-enrolled schools so that they understand how merging them can be advantageous.

Maharashtra to focus on providing students with quality, enjoyable education

During the meeting, Bhuse mentioned that his department would proceed with a "positive outlook" in every aspect in achieving the 100-day action plan. He highlighted the importance of cleanliness and neatness in school premises and among students, the adoption of the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) pattern along with necessary modifications as per the state’s needs, ranking schools based on quality, and developing at least one school up to Class 10 in every cluster. Bhuse also stated that one class in these schools would be turned into a 'smart class'. The minister underscored the goal of providing students with quality, enjoyable education.

Minister Bhuse also stated that students from Marathi-medium schools are found to excel in higher education. To ensure schools have excellent infrastructure, the department plans to explore various funding sources, including CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds. He said that teachers who undertake innovative initiatives will be made role models and that their excellence will be encouraged and called upon all dignitaries to adopt one school in their area and visit it regularly for its betterment. Regarding long-term measures, he mentioned that arrangements will be made to bring into the mainstream those out-of-school children who migrate with their families to brick kilns, sugarcane fields, or farm work and added that in-depth discussions were held with school administrators and teachers, and the positive conclusions drawn from those discussions will be incorporated into their work.

The minister also suggested making special efforts to include children of sugarcane workers in the education process, ensuring at least one teacher at the cluster level for co-curricular subjects such as arts and sports, and encouraging enrollment in Marathi schools. Chief Secretary Saunik suggested completing the task of linking students’ Aadhaar numbers at the earliest and effectively using funds from the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the development of schools.

Key Points of 100-day action plan for Maharashtra

-Making the state song (Rajyageet) mandatory in all schools, along with the effective implementation of the Marathi language.

-Geo-tagging all schools and Anganwadi centers and mapping them with photographs in order to implement the structure outlined in the National Education Policy.

-Implementing the State Curriculum Framework from 2025–26.

-On the lines of the PM SHRI Schools scheme, developing one school as a “CM SHRI School” in each cluster

-Verifying the validity of all students’ Aadhaar numbers.

-Restructuring and strengthening School Management Committees.

-Accelerating the teacher recruitment process.