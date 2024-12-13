Despite opposition from schools and teachers’ unions, government determined to rejig academic year

Initially, the state education department intended to implement the changes in the 2025-26 academic year. Representation pic/iStock

Despite opposition from various schools and teachers’ unions, the Maharashtra government has decided to implement a new academic calendar for schools starting from the 2026-27 academic year. Under the new system, the academic year will begin on April 1 and end on March 31, aligning with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) calendar.

However, schools and teachers’ associations have stated that the decision is not final until a government resolution (GR) is issued. They remain steadfast in their opposition to adopting the CBSE calendar.

The education department has deferred implementation to 2026-27. Representation pic/iStock

This decision, proposed by a state-appointed steering committee, is part of the State Council for Educational Research and Training’s (SCERT) revised State Curriculum Framework for School Education (SCF-SE). Released in October, the framework aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to enhance the holistic development of students.

Initially, the state education department intended to implement the changes in the 2025-26 academic year. However, following objections raised by schools and teachers’ organisations during discussions with the school education minister, the department has deferred implementation to 2026-27. The education department has also decided to gradually familiarise schools and other stakeholders with the proposed changes under the revised SCF-SE.

A senior official from the school education department stated, “The arrangement of concluding the academic year on March 31 and starting it on April 1 is expected to provide students with more time for studies. The state government will issue a final directive or GR closer to the implementation date.”

Under the new academic calendar, summer holidays for state board schools will be scheduled from May 1 to June 14. SCERT Chairman Rahul Rekhawar said, “A GR will be issued soon with further details.”

In addition to the academic calendar changes, the revised curriculum will align with the CBSE pattern and offer greater flexibility for students to select subjects based on their interests. The focus will shift from rote learning to fostering creativity, particularly in Mathematics and Science. “The new system aligns with the NEP 2020 and aims to redefine education for different age groups, ensuring holistic development,” the official added.

The decision has been met with resistance from principals’ and teachers’ unions, who have expressed concerns over logistical challenges and the potential impact on school operations. Critics argue that the government must address these issues and provide adequate support to schools before enforcing the changes.

Speaking to mid-day, Mahendra Ganpule, spokesperson for the Maharashtra School Principals’ Association, said, “We continue to oppose the proposed academic calendar that aligns with the CBSE board. Starting the academic year in April could pose significant challenges, especially in regions like Marathwada and Vidarbha. Unless a GR is issued, we will not take this decision seriously. We have already submitted our objections to the school education minister, not just to delay implementation to 2026-27 but to reject the proposal outright.”

Mar 31

Day academic year will end under new system